Vasectomies increase during March Madness

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A growing trend in recent years has seen more men schedule vasectomy procedures during March Madness. Urologists have reported increases of up to 50 percent in the number of vasectomies scheduled in the days leading up to the NCAA Tournament.
Some practices even open up more time slots to accommodate the number of men looking to have the procedure done. Rockford Urological Associates plans on doing that next year.
"It's a popular season for vasectomies, in part due to March Madness," said Dr. Daniel Sadowski, a urologist with Rockford Urological Associates. "It's these two or three weeks where there are a lot of college basketball games. It's a good time to have a procedure done, which then gives you a free pass to lounge around and relax while you recover and enjoy those games."
A vasectomy is a quick procedure done in the office that doesn't require being put under anesthesia. It's a form of birth control that men can do to prevent pregnancy.