VanVleet Turkey Giveaway to hand out 1,000 turkeys Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fred VanVleet's annual Turkey Giveaway will be bigger than ever this year. VanVleet's friends and family will hand out 1,000 turkeys and side dishes this Sunday at Auburn High School's Fieldhouse, giving needy families a good meal for Thanksgiving. Reports estimate Thanksgiving meals will cost 20 percent more this year than in previous years.
"I hope that we can just make the load a little bit lighter for the families that are here on Sunday," said Susan Danforth, VanVleet's mother.
This is the 6th annual Turkey Giveaway that VanVleet and his team have put together. Giving back is something his family instilled in him throughout his life.
"We love doing this stuff," Danforth said. "We've always given back, even when we didn't have a lot to give. Now we're just blessed to be able to help the community in different ways."
The Turkey Giveaway begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at Auburn and ends when they run out of turkeys. Danforth suggests getting there early, saying they always run out quickly. People in need of a turkey can come around the back to door FH11, where they'll be distributing the food. Volunteers will be available to help bring food to cars if needed. Danforth anticipates about 100 volunteers helping make the day a success. The VanVleet Family Foundation partnered with the Hard Rock Casino to make this year's giveaway even bigger.