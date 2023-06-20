VanVleet to host FVV Block Party, other events this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford native Fred VanVleet is back in his hometown for the summer, and he's throwing a party for the community. The FVV Block Party takes place Friday from 4-6 in downtown Rockford, right along State St., just east of Rockford City Market. The event replaces the FVV Fan Fest, which has been held in recent years at venues like Auburn High School and the UW Health Sports Factory.
"We just figured we'd try to take it outside," VanVleet told 13 WREX. "Obviously, we have a great thing in Rockford which is City Market. So kind of just an extension of that up the street a little bit. We'll have our own space up there. For the kids we have bouncy houses, face paint and balloons, a block party event."
There will also be beverages for the adults to help cool down on what's expected to be a hot Friday. VanVleet is also hosting the Bet on Yourself Ball, a fundraiser for his VanVleet Family Foundation. It's a ticketed party, where guests will dress to impress and come out to enjoy a night at the Embassy Suites in downtown Rockford.
VanVleet will also hold his annual basketball camp for kids at Auburn High School. The camp is free and runs Saturday and Sunday for 5th graders through seniors in high school. VanVleet knows what he means to kids in the community, and he enjoys interacting with them.
"More important is just being present," VanVleet said. "Obviously, as my career grows and I'm going to do more and more things, I still find importance to come back and be home and be present. All my family is here. Just be out, active in the community. These kids get to watch on TV and they hear stories. The older I get, the farther away I get to the generations that's coming up under me. Just getting back out and being outside, then just making some things happen and try to be impactful in the community."
VanVleet is enjoying this final weekend before summer picks up steam. He's a free agent this summer after opting out of the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors. Tune into 13 News later this week to hear VanVleet's thoughts on entering free agency, as he gets set to enter his 8th year in the NBA.
FRED VANVLEET WEEKEND EVENTS
Friday - FVV Block Party - 4-6 p.m. - 333 E. State St.
Friday - VanVleet Family Foundation presents: Bet On Yourself Ball - 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. - Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront
Saturday and Sunday - FVV Summer Camp - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Auburn High School (5th grade through high school seniors)