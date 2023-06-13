 Skip to main content
Vacant home catches fire in Rockford overnight

ROCKFORD — A dilapidated home that had been vacant for multiple years on South Main Street caught fire overnight.

A caller noticed the fire at 1:04 a.m. while driving by 1619 S. Main Street, and fire crews arrived to find the first floor of the structure fully engulfed in flames and spreading to the second floor.

Homes to the north and south had siding beginning to melt, but the neighbors had already moved outside.

A contractor was requested to tear the building down once the fire was completely extinguished, which made the area safer for residents.

No one was injured, and the neighboring homes suffered only minor cosmetic damage.

North and south travel on South Main Street was originally closed, but should be restored in the morning.

