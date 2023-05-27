Vacant church school fire ruled as Arson, catches fire for second time in three days

ROCKFORD — Rockford Fire crews responded to the vacant church school building at 1419 Blaisdell St for the second time in three days on Saturday for a report of a fire in the building.
Fire crews responded just before 6:00 on Saturday with smoke showing from a second floor window.
Crews found a small fire in a classroom on the second floor, which was quickly controlled.
Crews also responded to this building earlier this week for similar reports and according to Rockford Fire District Chief Kyle Hill, the chain linked fence around the building has fallen into disrepair allowing vandals to enter the building.
A release from Hill also states that the building has "significant structural damage" and "poses a risk to the public and first responders."
The building is now slated for demolition in the near future.
Hill tells 13 WREX that the public should keep their eyes out for any trouble.
"I just would encourage all the neighborhood residents to keep their eyes open- if they see people around the property please call the police," he said.
"It is private property the city owns the building we are trying to secure it for their safety and the safety our first responders as well."