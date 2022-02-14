 Skip to main content
UW Health easing visitor restrictions at Rockford hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations is allowing one health system in Rockford to ease its visitor restrictions.

Starting Monday, restrictions will be eased at UW Health's SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford. The change comes as the hospital is at less than half of their all-time high. 

Here's what UW Health is now allowing:

  • One adult visitor for non-COVID-19-positive patients.
  • Two adult visitors for pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit patients.

Visitor restrictions remain in place for patients who are positive for a COVID-19 infections. Exceptions to this policy are made under limited circumstances and determined in partnership with a patient’s clinical team.

All visitors will still be screened for COVID-19 and respiratory symptoms upon entry, and must wear a medical-grade mask that covers the nose and mouth.

The health system reimplemented some restrictions in November 2021 as cases and hospitalizations started to increase. 

UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Sunday. 

