UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter launch Wisconsin’s only fetal diagnosis and treatment center

MADISON, WI (WREX) – Birth defects affect one in every thirty three babies born in the United States. In Wisconsin alone, approximately 2,000 infants are born with a birth defect each year, impacting 3% of all births.
The relatively new field of fetal surgery allows for these birth defects to not only be diagnosed long before birth, but cutting-edge research has allowed for surgical treatment of many conditions before the baby is born.
A collaboration between UW Health and UnityPoint Health–Meriter lead to the creation of the UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center. The only center of its kind in the Stateline, the comprehensive center can evaluate, diagnose, and perform fetal intervention when warranted as well as offer delivery and care after birth.
“Now, with the UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center, patients can access fetal treatment here in Wisconsin rather than being referred to surrounding states. We are tremendously excited to support this growth and innovation in fetal diagnostics and treatment" said Dr. Inna Lobeck, pediatric and fetal surgeon and director of UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center and assistant professor of surgery at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
Located at the UnityPoint Health–Meriter Center for Perinatal Care, the new Center includes maternal-fetal specialists, pediatric surgeons, neonatologists, and multiple pediatric sub-specialties, bringing them to the expectant family in one convenient appointment.
In the past, not only would patients have to make multiple appointments, sometimes at different locations, they would also need to be referred out of state if they required prenatal surgery, sometimes having to live away from home before delivery.
“Our center saves families time, money and emotional stress related to multiple appointments, while also providing personalized care and education every step of the journey,” said Dr. Lobeck.
The center manages a broad range of conditions, including congenital heart defects, urinary tract defects, spinal cord defects, gastrointestinal and lung defects, as well as complex twin conditions. Experts examine, diagnose and treat these babies by offering surgery in-utero before birth or right after birth, depending on the patient and condition.
“With the development of fetal surgery, we are able to offer families hope where there once wasn’t any. Thirty years ago, many of these conditions were untreatable, often resulting in pregnancy loss or poor quality of life,” Lobeck said. “Now we can offer an opportunity to intervene early and change that.”