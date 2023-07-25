USA Women's Baseball team coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time ever, the USA Baseball Women’s National Team (WNT) is headed to Rockford, home of Beyer Stadium and headquarter city of the International Women’s Baseball Center (IWBC). As part of this historic sports event, IWBC is curating the Block Party @ Beyer presented by Hard Rock Casino Rockford as the Rockford region’s official welcome celebration in honor of the USA Baseball WNT’s Rockford debut.
The Block Party @ Beyer is set for 3-7 p.m. Thursday, August 3, along Seminary Street adjacent to 15th Avenue and Beyer Stadium. Neighborhood residents, baseball enthusiasts and the Rockford region are invited to enjoy this free-admission community celebration featuring kids activities, tee/wiffle ball derby, local food trucks and vendors, a DJ, and baseball themed surprises.
“We’re honored to welcome the USA Baseball Women’s National Team to Rockford and excited to showcase this city to the world as the home of the International Women’s Baseball Center,” said Kat Williams, IWBC’s CEO. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the IWBC and Rockford region to help continue to push women’s baseball forward, and we’re looking forward to celebrating with the community as the USA Baseball WNT makes its first-ever visit to Beyer Stadium!”
A couple hours after the festivities begin, the USA Baseball WNT will take the Beyer Stadium field at 5 p.m. for exhibition baseball against Cangelosi Sparks North when Block Party attendees are encouraged to stay through the evening to cheer on the USA Baseball WNT to victory. The WNT’s visit to Rockford serves as a tune-up game before the team heads to the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women's Baseball World Cup group stage in Thunder Bay, Ontario, from August 8-13.
Attendees of the Block Party @ Beyer can expect a variety of local entertainment and food and beverage options, including A Taste of Chicago, Kona Ice, J&C Old Fashioned Ice Cream, Pig Minds Brewing Co. and popcorn courtesy of the City of Rockford Public Works. The IWBC would like to thank the following Block Party @ Beyer partners: Hard Rock Casino Rockford (presenting sponsor), City of Rockford and Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (Forward for Fun Grant), Rockford Park District, Project First Rate, Tradeswomen United of Northwestern Illinois, and Rockford Rivets.
In addition to its exhibition game appearance, the USA Baseball WNT will host an open practice from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, at Beyer Stadium, where the public is invited to attend. For more information about the IWBC, visit www.IWBC.org and follow IWBC on social.