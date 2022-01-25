US warns that chip shortage could shut down factories

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes. Limit exposure outdoors and dress appropriately for the cold. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&