 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite can occur in as little as 30
minutes. Limit exposure outdoors and dress appropriately for
the cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

US warns that chip shortage could shut down factories

  • 0
Factory.jpg

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns.

That's according to the Commerce Department, which on Tuesday said companies that use semiconductors are down to less than five days of inventory.

The department cited its survey of 150 companies that found chip inventories had dropped sharply from 40 days in 2019.

The chips used in the production of automobiles and medical devices are especially scarce. The department said demand for chips was up 17% last year from 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you