 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty snow showers late this afternoon and this evening likely
to cause temporary sharp reductions in visibility...

Showers this afternoon are likely to change from more rain and
graupel to snow showers during late day into this evening. Some
of these snow showers are likely to be heavy, as well as produce
strong wind gusts in excess of 40 mph underneath them. The
combination of the snow and winds will cause sharply reduced
visibility. The quick movement of the showers as well as pavement
temperatures above freezing should keep any snow accumulations
primarily on grassy surfaces, where localized amounts over one
half inch are possible.

The rapidly varying visibility with the forecast snow showers may
lead to temporary hazardous travel in places late today and
tonight. Motorists should allow extra travel time, including
during this evening's commute.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45
mph expected, with higher gusts probable under showers.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and
Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain and
especially snow showers could result in sharp, periodic
reductions in visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

US consumer sentiment fell again amid rising rates, war and inflation

  • Updated
  • 0
DO NOT USE - US consumer sentiment fell again amid rising rates, war and inflation

A person shops for groceries at Lincoln Market on March 10 in New York City. Consumer sentiment slumped again in March, hitting its lowest level since August 2011, the University of Michigan reported on March 25.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Consumer sentiment slumped again in March, hitting its lowest level since August 2011, the University of Michigan reported Friday.

High inflation, volatile oil prices, geopolitical unrest and, now rising interest rates, have left consumers with a bitter taste about the state of the US economy.

The March index was revised down to 59.4 from a preliminary reading of 59.7 released two weeks ago, when rising prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict were already spurring unease among consumers. In March 2021, the consumer sentiment index was 84.9.

Consumers are battling the highest inflation since 1982 and with it, a barrage of rising costs: Mortgage rates increased again this week, bringing the traditional 30-year fixed rate to 4.42%, adding an average of $300 a month for homebuyers. Gas prices are still at record highs in parts of the country, and the latest Consumer Price Index showed most essential goods are up by 7.9% year on year.

Last week, the Federal Reserve said it would raise rates for the first time since 2018 to help rein in the spiraling inflation. While that may help the economy cool off, it's an additional burden for many households, especially families on a fixed income.

"Inflation has been the primary cause of rising pessimism, with an expected year-ahead inflation rate at 5.4%, the highest since November 1981," said Richard Curtin, chief economist for the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. "Inflation was mentioned throughout the survey, whether the questions referred to personal finances, prospects for the economy, or assessments of buying conditions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.