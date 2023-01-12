UPDATE: Woman shot at Rockford's Pinnon's butcher shop Wednesday has died

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman who was shot at a Rockford butcher shop Wednesday afternoon has died.
Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski tells 13 WREX that the woman died after a shooting at Pinnon's Foods on N. Court St. and Fulton Ave.
Rockford Police also tweeted at 6:20 p.m., announcing that the victim, 63 years old, had died.
The shooting victim from earlier today, a 63-year-old woman, has succumbed to her injuries. If you have any information on this incident, please contact us using the avenues listed on our page.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 12, 2023
The woman's identity will not be released until family and friends are notified.
Rockford Police tweeted just before 4 p.m. that officers were investigating the shooting, saying the woman received life-threatening injuries.
Wednesday's shooting is the first murder in Rockford in 2023.
No information on a possible suspect has been made available at this time.
Rockford Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call them at (815) 966-2900 or anonymously through the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.
In a Facebook posts, Pinnon Meats announced that they would be closed for the time being.
