UPDATE: Woman shot at Rockford butcher shop Wednesday has died

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman who was shot at a Rockford butcher shop Wednesday afternoon has died.

Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski tells 13 WREX that the woman died after a shooting at Pinnon's Foods on N. Court St. and Fulton Ave.

Rockford Police also tweeted at 6:20 p.m., announcing that the victim, 63 years old, had died.

The woman's identity will not be released until family and friends are notified.

Rockford Police tweeted just before 4 p.m. that officers were investigating the shooting, saying the woman received life-threatening injuries.

Wednesday's shooting is the first murder in Rockford in 2023.

No information on a possible suspect has been made available at this time.

Rockford Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call them at (815) 966-2900 or anonymously through the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.

13 WREX will update this developing story with additional information as it becomes available.

