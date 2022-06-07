 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Visitation services today for 15-year-old boy killed in UTV accident

  • Updated
LEE COUNTY (WREX) — Update, June 7: Ashton Franklin Center School District #275 posted a memorial Facebook post regarding Calvin Messer.

Visitation services will be held at AFC High School from 2p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 at Ashton United Methodist Church. 

More information can be found on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle's website.

Ashton Franklin Center School District #275 Obituary Facebook Post

June 3:

A 15-year-old boy has died, and two others were hurt after a UTV crash in rural Lee County.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a UTV rollover crash on Hoosier Rd. just north of Naylor Rd. in Lee County north of Franklin Grove. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the UTV was traveling north on Hoosier Rd. when the driver lost control, rolling over, and hitting a pole.

A 15-year-old Calvin Messer of Ashton was taken to Rochelle Hospital where he later died due to injuries from the crash.

Two other boys, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old both from Franklin Grove, were both taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon and later to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.

