UPDATE: Two dead, two injured after shooting at large overnight gathering at Sinnissippi Park

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people are confirmed dead after a shooting at Sinnissippi Park early Saturday morning.
According to a news release from the Rockford Park District, Rockford Police were called to Sinnissippi Park at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shots fired at a large gathering near the Twin Shelters.
First responding officers found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds who later died at the scene. A 28-year-old man was also found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Within an hour of the first call, Rockford Police and Rockford Park District Police found another man and woman who were shot. They were both taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of the victims are not being released at this time.
"This was an isolated incident that took place after 10 p.m. when the park is closed to the public," says Rockford Park District Chief Theo Glover. "We take the safety and security of our citizens very seriously, so it is extremely unfortunate when a closed park is utilized for unauthorized and unwanted activities that result in violence."
Sinnissippi Park and Sinnissippi Golf Course will re-open at sunrise Sunday morning, according to the Rockford Park District.
If you or someone you know has any additional information about what happened, you are asked to contact the Rockford Park District Police at (815) 987-8874 or the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867 or toll free at 1-888-769-STOP.
13 News has learned from officers at the scene that there was a large gathering after hours when shots were fired. There are dozens of evidence markers on the ground across a large area in the park.
RPD asks the public to avoid the area as authorities continue to investigate.
13 News is following this developing story. Our team will update this article with new information as soon as it becomes available by law enforcement.