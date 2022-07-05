UPDATE: 'Tuesday Evening in the Gardens' music series cancelled July 5

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon into this
evening. The more intense storms could produce extremely
heavy rainfall, which could result in isolated rainfall
totals in excess of 3 inches in less than 2 hours.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

UPDATE: 'Tuesday Evening in the Gardens' music series cancelled July 5

  • Updated
  • 0
Miles Nielsen at Tuesday Evening in the Gardens

ROCKFORD -- A popular summertime live music series returns to Anderson Japanese Gardens on May 31. 

UPDATE 7/5, 12:00 pm:

The Chief Operating Officer put out this statement about July 5th's cancellation notice:

"Unfortunately after much consideration, we have decided to cancel this evenings concert. With the high heat index as well as the threat of severe storms, we have decided to not have the concert this evening. While this is always a tough call to make, the safety of our Staff, Volunteers, Vendors, Members and other visitors is always our top priority."

"I thank you for your time and I apologize for any inconvenience this may have cause. We will be looking forward to next week’s performances of Alanna Royale and David Ramirez!"

"Tuesday Evening in the Gardens" takes place outside every Tuesday though the end of August. 

The 14-week concert series features local, regional, and nationally-touring musicians with the entire schedule online.

Concerts are free for Premium Garden Members and only the cost of regular Garden admission for Basic and Non-Members. 

Guests are invited to arrive starting at 5:00 p.m. to set up seating and picnics on the lawn.

The first performer will take the stage at 5:45 p.m. followed by the headlining act starting around 6:45 p.m.

Food and beverage items will also be available for purchase from local favorites including Woodfire Pizza, Fresco, and Prairie Street Brewing Company. 

Carry-in beverages are prohibited and parking lots are expected to fill up fast.

Off-site parking is available at the College of Medicine with a complimentary shuttle service between the lot and Anderson Gardens' Visitor Center. 

Tags

Recommended for you