UPDATE: 'Tuesday Evening in the Gardens' music series cancelled July 5

ROCKFORD -- A popular summertime live music series returns to Anderson Japanese Gardens on May 31.
UPDATE 7/5, 12:00 pm:
The Chief Operating Officer put out this statement about July 5th's cancellation notice:
"Unfortunately after much consideration, we have decided to cancel this evenings concert. With the high heat index as well as the threat of severe storms, we have decided to not have the concert this evening. While this is always a tough call to make, the safety of our Staff, Volunteers, Vendors, Members and other visitors is always our top priority."
"I thank you for your time and I apologize for any inconvenience this may have cause. We will be looking forward to next week’s performances of Alanna Royale and David Ramirez!"
"Tuesday Evening in the Gardens" takes place outside every Tuesday though the end of August.
The 14-week concert series features local, regional, and nationally-touring musicians with the entire schedule online.
Concerts are free for Premium Garden Members and only the cost of regular Garden admission for Basic and Non-Members.
Guests are invited to arrive starting at 5:00 p.m. to set up seating and picnics on the lawn.
The first performer will take the stage at 5:45 p.m. followed by the headlining act starting around 6:45 p.m.
Food and beverage items will also be available for purchase from local favorites including Woodfire Pizza, Fresco, and Prairie Street Brewing Company.
Carry-in beverages are prohibited and parking lots are expected to fill up fast.
Off-site parking is available at the College of Medicine with a complimentary shuttle service between the lot and Anderson Gardens' Visitor Center.