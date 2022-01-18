UPDATE: Shots fired call near East High School is unfounded, police say

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — A shots fired call near a Rockford school has gone unfounded, police say.
Police responded to the 1100 block of 28th St. near East High School around 1:30 Tuesday for reports of shots being fired.
When authorities arrived, they did not find any shots had been fired. However, police say a vehicle was hit by another vehicle. Officers say the offending vehicle left the scene.
No injuries are being reported.
East High School was placed on a lockdown as a precaution.
East High School is in lockdown as a precaution because of nearby police activity. Students and staff remain safe. We will share another message when the lockdown is lifted. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.— RPS205 (@RPS205) January 18, 2022
