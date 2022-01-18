 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Shots fired call near East High School is unfounded, police say

  • Updated
UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — A shots fired call near a Rockford school has gone unfounded, police say.

Police responded to the 1100 block of 28th St. near East High School around 1:30 Tuesday for reports of shots being fired. 

When authorities arrived, they did not find any shots had been fired. However, police say a vehicle was hit by another vehicle. Officers say the offending vehicle left the scene. 

No injuries are being reported. 

East High School was placed on a lockdown as a precaution.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired near East High School.

Details are limited, but police did tell 13 WREX the shots fired is not related to the school, just that it happened near the school.

The school was placed on a lockdown as a precaution, according to a message sent to parents from the school district that was obtained by 13 WREX. 

No word of any injuries at this time.

We'll continue to provide updates as they become available. 

