UPDATE: Shooter identified after 'Code Red' system activated in Galena

GALENA -- On Wednesday, June 22 around 9:00 p.m., Jo Daviess County received a 911 call reporting that an individual at the residence had been shot with a weapon.
The victim was 34-year-old Galena resident Michael Roellich.
It was also reported that the suspect fled the scene.
Authorities arrived at the residence and began investigating.
Around the same time, the Joe Daviess County Dispatch center activated their "Code Red" system that alerted the public to the suspect and their description.
Jo Daviess County K-9 units arrived to conduct a broader search on the residence.
The suspect, 35-year-old Galena resident Ronald Smith was taken into custody.
Smith is charged with two charges of Attempted Murder and two counts of Aggravated Battery.