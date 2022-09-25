UPDATE: Rockford Police continue to investigate shooting that killed a woman and injured a man

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police has announced more details about the shooting early Sunday morning that left one woman dead and a man hurt.
According to RPD, officers were called to the 700 block of 7th St. just before 2 a.m. Sunday for "multiple Shot Spotter alerts" that began in the 1000 block of Broadway, extending along 7th St. towards the north.
As officers got to the scene, they found a 32-year-old woman in a vehicle near the intersection of 7th St. and 8th Ave. with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also found a 33-year-old man near 6th St. and 8th Ave. with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Rockford Police say witnesses saw a dark-colored sedan in the area of the shooting.
A homicide investigation remains ongoing, Rockford Police officials say.
If you have any information about this shooting, RPD asks you to call them at (815) 966-2900. You can also send an anonymous tip by texting "RPDTIP" to 847411 or by calling Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.
This is a breaking news update. The original article, published at 10 a.m. Sunday, is posted below.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman is dead and a man is expected to be okay after an early Sunday morning shooting in Rockford.
Rockford Police announced just before 3 a.m. Sunday that they were investigating a shooting near the intersection of 7th St. and 8th Ave.
In that tweet, police say a woman was suffering life-threatening injuries, while a man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
Later Sunday morning, around 9:30 a.m., Rockford Police announced that the woman, 32 years old, had died.
Authorities say more information, including the woman's identity, will be released at a later time by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.
The shooting came just hours after an officer-involved shooting on St. Anne's Way in Rockford.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide updates to this story as they become available.