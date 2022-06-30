UPDATE: Rockford missing woman found deceased

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- UPDATE: On June 29, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call on 3600 Crowley Street.
Once there, officials located the body of a deceased adult female.
The female was identified as Sharry Crenshaw, 68, of Rockford who was reported missing on Tuesday, June 28.
Winnebago County Sheriff Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, but that information is not available at the time.
On June 28, the Rockford Police Department was notified by the family of a missing woman, Sharry Crenshaw.
Officers were told that Sharry was last seen driving away from her residence, in the 900 block of Montague, on the Monday evening.
Around 4:50 p.m. on June 28, the vehicle, a gold-colored Plymouth minivan, was found abandoned in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue.
Sharry is described as a white, 68-year-old female, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
The investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided when they are available.