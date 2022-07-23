UPDATE: Rockford man arrested for first degree murder after body of ex-girlfriend found in Roscoe

UPDATE: ROSCOE (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff says a Rockford man has been arrested on first degree murder charges following a death investigation in Roscoe Saturday.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says Rockford Police were called to the 300 block of Cole Ave. at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday for a missing person.
Authorities learned that 38-year-old Ashley Hardin was missing "under suspicious circumstances," and considered an ex-boyfriend, 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith, as a person of interest.
Just after 7:35 a.m., Roscoe Police were called to a business in the 5100 block of E. Rockton Rd. for a dead body found behind the building. Investigators determined the body to be Hardin.
A joint murder investigation was soon launched by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, Rockford Police, and Roscoe Police.
Just before 11 a.m., Smith was found in the 300 block of N. Main St. in Rockford and arrested.
Smith is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint.
Smith has been taken to the Winnebago County Jail and is being held on a $2 million bond.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a Rockford woman was found dead in Roscoe.
According to tweets from the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies are conducting a death investigation in Roscoe.
The investigation surrounds a 38-year-old Rockford woman that was found dead in the village.
Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing, but there is no credible threat to the public.
