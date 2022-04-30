UPDATE: Rockford family without a home after fire Friday afternoon

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department says a family is without a home after a house fire Friday afternoon.
Authorities say firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Linden Rd. just after 5 p.m. Friday for a report of a house fire.
As crews got to the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the house. Everyone inside the home was able to get out before firefighters arrived.
The fire was put out within 10 minutes, according to firefighters at the scene. A neighboring house sustained damage to its vinyl siding due to the heat of the fire.
RFD says damage to the home is estimated at $10,000. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family to find shelter.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Rockford Fire Department.
