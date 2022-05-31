 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk This Afternoon...

WHERE... Areas along and north of Interstate-80.

WINDS... Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

TIMING...Through early this evening.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY... As low as 25 to 30 percent.

IMPACTS... The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity,
warm temperatures, and dry fuels will result in an increased risk
of fire spread. Consider postponing planned outdoor burning and
take extra precaution with fireworks and smoking materials.

UPDATE: Rockford Casino shooter dies of injuries

  • 0
Rockford casino shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois State Police reports that Thompkins has succumbed to his injuries at the local area hospital on June 30.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced the details of the man in connection with the officer involved shooting outside of the Rockford Casino on May 28.

Bradley James Thompkins, 51, was inside the casino on Saturday before exiting into the parking lot where he was met by three officers.

After putting the gun to his head, firing a shot into the air and then pointing the gun at the officers, Thompkins was shot in the midsection.

Hanley says Thompkins remains in the hospital at this time.

Two Rockford Police Officers and One Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.

13WREX will provide any further updates on the shooting as it becomes available. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

Recommended for you