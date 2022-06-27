UPDATE: One passenger identified in June 23 two vehicle crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD -- UPDATE 6/27: Winnebago County Coroner's office was notified of the death of 69-year-old Brenda Fultz.
Fultz was riding as a passenger in a vehicle that was stuck by another vehicle on 6/23.
Fultz was transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital where she died a short time later.
Initial autopsy results show that Fultz died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the motor vehicle crash.
Rockford Police Department is still investigating the crash.
UPDATE 6/23: Rockford Police have tweeted around 9:00 Thursday Night that a 70-year-old woman has died from her injuries as a result of this crash.
Rockford Police tweeted today that there has been a two-vehicle crash at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley.
CRASH: Two-vehicle crash at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley. Serious injuries reported at this time. Please find an alternate route as the road is closed while we investigate. Updates will be posted when there are more details.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 23, 2022
Serious injuries are reported at this time.
Motorists are urged to find an alternate route as the road is closed during investigations.
Police have told 13 WREX that seven to eight people have been taken to the hospital.
Updates will be posted when there are more details.