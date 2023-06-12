 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: One man injured following overnight shooting on Cameron Avenue in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE: Rockford Police provided the following information to 13 WREX concerning Saturday's shooting.

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, Rockford Police responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for reports of multiple shots fired and vehicles speeding off. Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transferred to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, but is stable at the time of this release. Multiple vehicles and residences were also struck.

ROCKFORD -- A man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting on Cameron Avenue in Rockford.

The scene, which unfolded on Rockford's westside was just south of State Street and north of the Washington Park Community Center.

Cameron Street Shooting Scene - Map

The victim, an adult male, is currently in critical condition at a Stateline hospital.

13 WREX will update this story when additional details are provided by the Rockford Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you