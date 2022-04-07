UPDATE: Man killed at Loves Park car repair shop

UPDATE: LOVES PARK (WREX) — Police are on the scene of an active homicide investigation at a Loves Park car repair shop.
Police say they were called to the business for a report of a victim in the parking lot. The victim, a man, later died of his injuries.
Police say two people have been detained, but authorities would not say that they were suspects.
LOVES PARK (WREX) — There is a large police presence at a Loves Park business.
Law enforcement has responded to a business near the intersection of E. Riverside Blvd. and N. Perryville Rd.
This is a breaking story. 13 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.