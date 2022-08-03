UPDATE: Man injured in fatal wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County dies

UPDATE: McHENRY COUNTY (WREX) — Authorities say the man left fighting for his life in a hospital after Sunday morning's crash on I-90 has died.
Illinois State Police confirmed Wednesday that 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, of Rolling Meadows, died in the hospital.
The announcement comes three days after the crash that killed six others in the van he was driving and the driver of another car who was going the wrong way on I-90 in McHenry County just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
McHENRY COUNTY (WREX) — The McHenry County Coroner is continuing to work with all Illinois agencies and the Hampshire Fire Department during this investigation.
Autopsies are scheduled for August 2nd, August 4, and August 5.
The most updated details of this story are below.
McHENRY COUNTY (WREX) — The victims in a fiery head-on crash on Interstate 90 in McHenry County have been identified by Illinois State Police.
ISP says a Chevrolet full size van was being driven westbound on I-90 by 32-year-old Thomas Dubosz, of Rolling Meadows. In the van was 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz, two 13-year-old girls, 7-year-old and 6-year-old boys, and a 5-year-old girl.
Authorities say an Acura sedan, driven by 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez, of Carpentersville, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes "for unknown reasons." The cars crashed head-on and immediately burst into flames.
All passengers in the van as well as Fernandez were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Thomas Dubosz was airlifted to an area hospital with "serious injuries." There is no word from law enforcement on his condition.
Illinois State Police says the investigation is still ongoing and that no more information was available Sunday evening.
Original story, published 11:15 a.m.
Authorities say seven people, including five children, are dead after a fiery head-on crash on Interstate 90 early Sunday morning.
Illinois State Police says the crash involving a wrong way driver happened on Interstate 90 in McHenry County near mile marker 33, which is west of the Illinois Rt. 23 exit.
ISP tells 13 News that a van and a passenger car crashed head-on and became fully engulfed in flames.
Seven people are confirmed dead by Illinois State Police. They include one woman and five children from the van and one woman from the other car.
One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital with "severe injuries," but ISP did not indicate which vehicle that person was in.
All westbound lanes of I-90 in that area were closed and traffic was diverted off at Anthony Rd. during the investigation, but have since reopened.
This article has been updated with new information from Illinois State Police.
13 News is following this developing story. Any further developments will be shared through further updates of this article.