UPDATE: Man in critical condition after overnight shooting

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Police have released an update on the condition of a man shot overnight in Rockford.
Rockford Police announced just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday that the man shot in the 2200 block of Charles St. overnight is in critical condition, but has been stabilized.
He is in critical condition at this time, but is stable. Further details will follow in the next few days as we continue our investigation.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 17, 2022
Police say more details will me made available in coming days as the investigation continues.
This is an update to a developing story. The original article, posted at around 10 a.m. Saturday, is posted below.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting overnight in Rockford.
Rockford Police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Charles St.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male sustained life-threatening injuries in the 2200 block of Charles Street. Please avoid the area as investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 17, 2022
Police say a man received life-threatening injuries in the shooting. No updates on the man's condition have been released as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities have not released information on any suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX is following this story and will provide updates to this article with additional information as it becomes available.