UPDATE: Fire at Capri Restaurant causes $300,000 in damage

UPDATE (WREX) — A fire at one of Rockford's iconic restaurants Thursday evening caused about $300,000 in damage.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to a call at Capri Restaurant at 313 E. State Street at 4:20 p.m. for a structure fire.

According to a release, fire officials say Capri employees were preparing to open the restaurant and were cooking food when a fire broke out above one of the pizza ovens.

Employees were not able to put out the fire and called 911 when the fire began to spread further into the restaurant.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from three sides of the building and the roof. Fire officials say everyone inside was able to exit the building safely.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental and took crews over four hours to completely extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

As crews continue fighting the blaze, authorities have shut down E. State St. from 1st St. to Madison St. and Madison St. between E. State St. and Chestnut St.

Capri has been open in downtown Rockford since 1963, according to its website.

