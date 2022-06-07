UPDATE: DeKalb missing person found deceased

DEKALB -- On Monday, June 5 at 4:13 p.m., the DeKalb Police tweeted out a missing person alert for Latif Adeboyejo.
DeKalb Police would like help trying to locate a missing person, Latif Adeboyejo. He was last seen on June 5th in a Black 2010 Ford Fusion bearing IL registration CB60681. Anyone with information concerning Latif Adeboyejo contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400. pic.twitter.com/UBqzNcUoDI— DeKalb Police (@DeKalbILPolice) June 6, 2022
Around 2 p.m. on June 6, the DeKalb Police tweeted an update that Adeboyejo has been found deceased in his vehicle in a parking lot near Russell & Greenbrier in DeKalb.
On June 7th, 2022 at approximately 6:30 A.M., the person reported as missing over the weekend, Latif Adeboyejo, was located deceased in his vehicle in a parking lot near Russell & Greenbrier in DeKalb. He appeared to have sustained a single gunshot wound.— DeKalb Police (@DeKalbILPolice) June 7, 2022
Furthermore, a firearm was recovered from the vehicle by law enforcement and the investigation is ongoing.