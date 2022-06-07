 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: DeKalb missing person found deceased

  • Updated
  • 0
DeKalb Police Web.jpg

DEKALB -- On Monday, June 5 at 4:13 p.m., the DeKalb Police tweeted out a missing person alert for Latif Adeboyejo.

Around 2 p.m. on June 6, the DeKalb Police tweeted an update that Adeboyejo has been found deceased in his vehicle in a parking lot near Russell & Greenbrier in DeKalb.

Furthermore, a firearm was recovered from the vehicle by law enforcement and the investigation is ongoing.