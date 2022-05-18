UPDATE: Cyclist hit by car identified, police say they were wearing no reflective gear

DEKALB -- On Tuesday, May 17 at 8:25 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff's office responded to calls of a crash on Shabbona Grove Road east of Leland Road.
A 2003 Audi passenger car was going East on Shabbona Grove Road hit a man riding a bicycle also headed eastbound.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Cade N. Bauer of Waterman.
The victim, 25-year-old Pittsburgh, PA resident Clayton R. Dubbs was pronounced dead on the scene.
UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.: The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has just learned that Dubbs was in Waterman, Illinois for work and later went on a bike ride just outside of town.
Authorities determined that Dubbs was riding in the center of the lane and was not wearing any reflective clothing or helmet after dark.
After examining the bicycle and interviewing Bauer, deputies determined that there were no lights or reflective equipment visible.
At this time there are no citations or arrests made.
The investigation is ongoing.