UPDATE: City Of Rockford Snow Emergency Lifted

UPDATE: Snow Emergency will be lifted starting at 8 a.m. including the Odd/Even Parking.
ROCKFORD -- The City of Rockford has declared a citywide snow emergency.
The snow emergency takes effect Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 p.m.
Contractors are scheduled to begin plowing residential streets at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.
When snow emergencies are announced, here is what it means for you and your neighborhood:
The odd/even parking will be in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary. Updates to the snow emergency will be provided at appropriate times throughout the remainder of the storm.
WHAT DOES THE ODD/EVEN PARKING MEAN TO ME?
In order for our crews to remove snow and ice from city streets, we must have the ability to safely and effectively maneuver a plow up and down our streets. If a snow or ice storm reaches the point that streets are becoming difficult to clear, city officials can declare a Snow Emergency.
A Snow Emergency requires that vehicles be parked on the odd side of the street when the date ends in an odd number and on the even side of the street when the date ends on an even number.
For example, on January 5th, you would park on the odd side of the street. If the snow emergency carries into the next day, at 8:00 AM your car should be moved to the even side of the street.
Police will issue parking tickets at the cost of $60.00 to vehicles that are parked on the wrong side of the street. It’s safe to assume that if it’s snowing the Odd/Even Parking is in effect.
The residential area between 20th St. west to Kishwaukee St., Harrison Avenue north to Rural St. has been problematic for the City Crews to plow during past storms, due to vehicles parked on both sides of the street. We would encourage citizens in this area to move their vehicles either off the street or to the appropriate side of the street as specified by the odd/even parking.