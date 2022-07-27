UPDATE: Body found in Rock River victim of homicide, 2 arrests made

UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation have followed up on all leads into the death of 79-year-old Dennis Schattie.
Altoona, Wisconsin is right outside of Eau Claire and almost four hours away from Rockford, Illinois.
Altoona Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation served 17 search warrants and 8 subpoenas on 53 different accounts, 2 properties, and 3 vehicles. The numbers resulted in a large amount of information and evidence.
The investigation showed that Schattie was the victim of a homocide.
The homicide occurred in the city of Altoona and appears to be financially motivated.
The suspects are:
Tracy Clark, 55, of Altoona, WI
Brandon Gaston, 46, of Rockford, IL
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Gaston on April 8 on I-94 near Deforest, Wisconsin. Gaston was arrested for violating his probation and remains in custody pending revocation.
Clark was arrested on April 14 after a search warrant was carried out on the residence she shared with Schattie. Clark was arrested for violating her probation and remains in custody pending revocation.
The original story from April is below.
ALTOONA, Wis. (WREX) — Altoona, Wis. Police have released new details in the investigation of a man found dead in Rockford.
The Altoona Police Department says they have identified the victim as an 80-year-old man. The man was found dead in the Rock River near the Fordham Dam Tuesday morning.
Authorities say they identified the man through fingerprints.
Police say persons of interest are in custody on unrelated charges, but the investigation is still ongoing. The Altoona Police Chief would not say if the persons of interest were in Rockford.
The investigation is currently being coordinated by Altoona Police, Rockford Police, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.
Altoona's Police Chief says this is the city's first homicide investigation since 2015.
ALTOONA, Wis. (WREX) — UPDATE: Rockford Police confirms with 13 WREX the remains recovered from the Rock River earlier this week are tied to the death investigation in Altoona, Wisconsin.
Officers in Altoona, Wisconsin were contacted by the Rockford Police Department regarding the identification of a residents body that was located.
Investigators from the Altoona Police Department, Rockford Police Department, and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation were led to a residence on St Andrews Drive in the City of Altoona which prompted a large police presence in the area.
The investigation remains active, and officers will remain in the area.
Officers believe this is an isolated incident and have no indication the public is in danger.