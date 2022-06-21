 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Altercation in Amboy leaves man dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound

  Updated
  • 0
By adwpadmin

AMBOY (WREX) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning on Sunday June 19th in Amboy according to a Lee County Sheriff Press Release.

Deputies responded to 73 E. Kellen Drive in Amboy after a neighbor called 911 asking for help at the home.

After arriving at the home, Deputies found 19-year-old Emma Hicks shot and injured and also found 21-year-old Garrett Hicks shot and killed.

Hicks was taken to KSB Hospital and was then transferred to OSF in Rockford.

Update, June 21: After the collection of preliminary evidence and interviews by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, investigation shows that there was an altercation between Garrett and Emma Hicks.

Emma was injured and Garrett died from a self-inflicted wound from a handgun. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

