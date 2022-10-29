UPDATE: 22-year-old dies after Saturday shooting in Rockford

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 22-year-old man has died after he was shot in Rockford Saturday afternoon.
The man was shot at the Auburn Manor Apartments in the 4200 block of Auburn St. at around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.
As officers got to the scene, they found the 22-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
After life-saving measures were performed, he was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 1 p.m.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.
Rockford Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
This is a breaking news update. Below is the original article, posted at 3:50 p.m. Saturday.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Rockford Saturday afternoon.
Rockford Police tweeted just before 2 p.m. that officers were investigating a shooting at the Auburn Manor Apartments on Auburn St.
Police say a man was shot in the incident. The man's injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police did not say whether an arrest had been made.
Officers ask the public to continue avoiding the area as they investigate what happened.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will update this story with new information as we receive it.