UPDATE: 21-year old woman shot in Rockford on Sunday has died, two others wounded

UPDATE (WREX) — A 21-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a triple shooting in Rockford early Sunday morning, according to Rockford Police.
Officials say officers responded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Seminary Street for reports of shots fired. After officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Near Spring Court and 15th Avenue, another 21-year-old woman was found with less serious injuries.
All three people were transferred to a local hospital, where one woman died from her injuries.
The conditions of the other people are unknown at this time.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three people are hurt, two seriously, after an overnight shooting in Rockford.
The Rockford Police Department tweeted just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Seminary St.
Authorities say a woman and a man both received life-threatening injuries.
Another man was also hurt, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Rockford Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story. 13 News will update this article as more information is made available.