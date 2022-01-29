UPDATE: 18-year-old former student shot and killed in Beloit Memorial High School parking lot Saturday night

UPDATE: Beloit Police say an 18-year-old man was killed in the shooting after a basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School.
Chief Andre Sayles of the Beloit Police Department says the former student was shot in the parking lot of the high school just before 9 p.m. Saturday during a basketball game.
The victim was dropped off at Beloit Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Police say, after looking at surveillance video, more than 30 people are potential witnesses to what happened Saturday night.
"If that was your loved one, you would want somebody to come out and talk to you," Chief Sayles says. "It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us."
Beloit Police and the School District of Beloit say no active students or faculty were directly involved in the shooting.
Dr. Dan Keyser, Superintendent of Beloit schools, says a student services team will be available on Monday for any students or staff members that need it.
There will be an additional police presence at Beloit schools this week. City Manager Lori Luther everyone in the community plays a major role in keeping the city safe.
"As a parent, I share the concerns that our community feels," Luther says. "Know that we take these acts of violence very seriously and we have a proven track record of making arrests when the community partners with us and shares information."
Saturday night's shooting is Beloit's third murder of 2022, all three of them happening within 81 hours of each other, according to Chief Andre Sayles.
Beloit Police urge anyone with information on what happened Saturday night to call (608) 364-6823.
"The culture of 'no snitching' needs to stop," Chief Sayles says. "We need to come together and unify as a community to stop the senseless acts of violence."
Police Chief Andre Sayles will host a press conference about the shooting at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. WREX will be at that press conference and live stream it on the 13 News App.
