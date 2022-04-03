Up to 24 Rockford apartments could be unlivable from Sunday fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An apartment fire in Rockford leaves dozens homeless on Sunday evening.
The Rockford Fire Department says the fire started around 6:00 p.m. on the 2600 block of Conklin Drive and arrived on scene to large clouds of smoke coming from the building.
Thankfully, only one person was treated for minor injuries from the fire. RFD also says two cats were rescued at the scene.
It's unclear how many apartments will be unlivable due to fire and smoke damage, but a total of 24 apartments were impacted in some way.
Red Cross is assisting the people who will not be able to go back to their apartments tonight.