Unsettled weather continues into the week ahead; most stay dry few could see rain.

Good morning, happy Sunday! Keep the rain gear handy today as showers move into the area by the afternoon hours.
Starting off your Sunday we stay in the upper 20s to low 30s with mostly cloudy skies, the sun could peek out of the clouds for a bit in the early morning hours, but skies remain covered.
If you have any morning plans keep the rain gear handy as some hit or miss showers are possible. With cold temperatures we could get a few flakes into the area Little to no additional accumulations are expected and no major travel impacts are expected.
A few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday however most if not all of the Stateline stays dry. We continue to stay dry for the first half of the week with a few chances to see light showers Monday night into Tuesday and again Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Most of the area will get through the week without a drop of rain but keep the umbrella handy just in case!
As we get to the middle of the week temperatures get into the mid to upper 40s to low 50s, sunshine continues before we turn a little bit active.
Rain could return as early as Thursday evening into some of Friday, we could see a few rumbles of thunder possible. It is just a little too far away to know logistics so stay tuned for more information!