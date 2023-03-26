Unsettled weather continues as multiple chances for showers continues

Make sure to keep the rain gear handy throughout the week as there are multiple chances to see showers ahead.
Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures again falling below freezing into the upper 20s with light winds. The rain/snow mix will come to an end later tonight.
As we get to the middle of the week, temperatures get into the mid to upper 40s and low 50s as sunshine continues before we turn active once again.
Rain could return as early as Thursday evening into some of Friday, we could see a few rumbles of thunder possible. It is just a little too far away to determine specifics with this system, so stay tuned for more information!