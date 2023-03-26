 Skip to main content
Unsettled weather continues as multiple chances for showers continues

headline 1.png

Make sure to keep the rain gear handy throughout the week as there are multiple chances to see showers ahead.

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures again falling below freezing into the upper 20s with light winds. The rain/snow mix will come to an end later tonight.

We stay mostly dry and chilly for the first half of the week, but there is a few chances for light showers Monday night into Tuesday and again Tuesday night into Wednesday. Most of the area will get through the week without a drop of rain but keep the umbrella handy just in case! 
HRRR long range.png

As we get to the middle of the week, temperatures get into the mid to upper 40s and low 50s as sunshine continues before we turn active once again.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png

Rain could return as early as Thursday evening into some of Friday, we could see a few rumbles of thunder possible. It is just a little too far away to determine specifics with this system, so stay tuned for more information!

