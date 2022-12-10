Unsettled and cloudy weather week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You're going to have to make your own sunshine the next few days as cloudy conditions remain in place for a bit.
It felt like a late November day across the area as temperatures sat in the mid to upper 30s with foggy conditions. Remember fog and drizzle can bring visibility down, so drive slower if you come across those foggy spots. Foggy conditions stick around tonight and into the morning hours of Sunday.
Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 30s. Sunday and Monday are quite similar with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s.
The rest of the week ahead remains active as a low-pressure system moves into the area. Tuesday starts off dry but by the afternoon to evening hours expect some showers to develop. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. When all is said and done we could see the potential for up to an inch or more of rain.
As the system moves east, colder, more December- like temperatures return to the Stateline. If precipitation continues into Thursday and Friday we could see some flurries mixing in. By next weekend a more consistent chilly pattern returns.