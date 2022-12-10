 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unsettled and cloudy weather week ahead

  • Updated
  • 0
2 panels with big icons.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You're going to have to make your own sunshine the next few days as cloudy conditions remain in place for a bit. 

DMA Visibility.png

It felt like a late November day across the area as temperatures sat in the mid to upper 30s with foggy conditions. Remember fog and drizzle can bring visibility down, so drive slower if you come across those foggy spots. Foggy conditions stick around tonight and into the morning hours of Sunday. 

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 30s. Sunday and Monday are quite similar with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s. 

3 panel plus text.png

The rest of the week ahead remains active as a low-pressure system moves into the area. Tuesday starts off dry but by the afternoon to evening hours expect some showers to develop. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. When all is said and done we could see the potential for up to an inch or more of rain.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png

As the system moves east, colder, more December- like temperatures return to the Stateline. If precipitation continues into Thursday and Friday we could see some flurries mixing in. By next weekend a more consistent chilly pattern returns.

 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you