Unseasonably warm temperatures continue into the week ahead

Sunny and mild weather takes us into the week ahead as our pattern remains quiet until mid-week.
Temperatures today were in the upper 40s and even saw a few 50s mixing in, Rockford got to 52° this afternoon with beautiful sunshine. Tonight a few high wispy clouds may work their way back into the sky. Tonight, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s.
Monday is a copy paste type of day, similar to Sunday Monday's high sits in the mid to upper 40s with sunny skies and breezy northwesterly winds. Skies remain clear overnight, and temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 20s.
This warmer pattern is typical to what we see in March not mid-February! Usually, we see daytime high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens!
Get out and enjoy the sun tomorrow as rain returns to the forecast by Tuesday afternoon. Even though skies are cloudy, temperatures stay in the mid to upper 40s for the day. Tuesday starts dry but by the afternoon and evening hours spotty showers are possible. Southerly winds start to pick up towards the afternoon and evening hours as well.
The Stateline dries out for some of Wednesday, but more widespread rain returns by the late afternoon hours to the overnight hours and into Thursday. Initially we start as rain as temperatures for Wednesday could hit the low 50s. However, we could see a snowy mix into Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates on any snow accumulation.
We briefly see more February like temperatures, in the low to mid 20s for the end of the week before we return to mild spring like temperatures for the start the weekend.