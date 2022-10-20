Unseasonably warm conditions return to the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We started the week with unseasonably cold conditions now we end the week with unseasonably warm conditions. The next few days feature sunny skies and warm temperatures.
The day ahead:
While we are seeing warmer temperatures this morning, they are still chilly in the upper 20s to low 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We see gradual clearing throughout the day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tonight, expect temperatures to drop again into the mid 30's with mostly clear skies. We continue to warm into Friday and the weekend ahead
End of the week:
Friday, we see temperatures jump about 15 to 20 degrees into the low to mid 70s with wall-to-wall sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds.
Warmer conditions continue into the weekend with temperatures getting into the mid 70s by Saturday and Sunday. Get outside and enjoy the late summer like conditions as we see another transition back to more seasonable temperatures to start the week ahead,
Next week:
Sunday could see more clouds than sun as our next weather pattern shifts into the area. A cold front moves into the area bringing with it rain and the chance for rumbles of thunder for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures return to the upper 50s for the week ahead.