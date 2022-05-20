Unseasonably cool weather takes over for a long stretch

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A little over a week after record-breaking heat, temperatures are well below average for almost a week. Several chances for rain develop along with the much cooler weather.
Feeling like April:
It wasn't that long ago that we got a preview of July. This weekend reminds us of cooler mid-April weather.
Saturday struggles to warm out of the 50s. Clouds, occasional showers, and colder air keep temperatures down. Any spotty showers remain light, as storms stay to our south. Our best chances for rain line up during the early morning and again in the evening.
Sunday clears out and provides a lot of sunshine. Temperatures won't warm up much, and only rise into the middle 60s.
Cooler week:
We may not see the 70s next week, or at least until the end of the week. Monday remains sunny and dry with highs back in the upper 60s. A rainy stretch sets up from there.
Between later Tuesday to Thursday, a couple waves of rain are possible. We might get a few soaking showers within the couple of weather systems. The soggy weather helps keep temperatures down. Highs stay in the middle 60s.
By the end of next week, temperatures return to the low 70s on Friday. This is right near average for this time of year. As we head into the holiday weekend, temperatures look to spike and turn summer-like. We might see the upper 70s to low 80s in time for the holiday.