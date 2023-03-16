 Skip to main content
Unemployment Claims Continue To Fall

The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, outpacing expectations

Job seekers stand in line at the Hyatt booth setup at the Mega South Florida Job Fair held in the FLA Live arena on February 23, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

ROCKFORD — First-time claims for unemployment insurance fell again last week.

The department of labor says claims dropped to 192-thousand for the week ending march 11th.

That's down 20-thousand from the prior week's revised total of 212-thousand.

Continuing claims, which are filed by people who have received unemployment benefits for more than one week, dropped for the week ending March Fourth.

Weekly jobless claims are considered a proxy for layoffs and the steady level continues to show that companies are reluctant to let go of workers.

While the federal reserve has been hoping for a softening of the labor market, it continues to prove remarkably resilient.

