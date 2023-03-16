Unemployment Claims Continue To Fall

ROCKFORD — First-time claims for unemployment insurance fell again last week.
The department of labor says claims dropped to 192-thousand for the week ending march 11th.
That's down 20-thousand from the prior week's revised total of 212-thousand.
Continuing claims, which are filed by people who have received unemployment benefits for more than one week, dropped for the week ending March Fourth.
Weekly jobless claims are considered a proxy for layoffs and the steady level continues to show that companies are reluctant to let go of workers.
While the federal reserve has been hoping for a softening of the labor market, it continues to prove remarkably resilient.