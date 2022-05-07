 Skip to main content
UIC College of Medicine graduates their 2022 class

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine finally got to walk across the stage Saturday.

The University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford held their 48th annual Convocation Ceremony Saturday.

The students, after years of studying and practice through a pandemic, officially became doctors during the ceremony.

Rachel Miller, the Speaker for the Class of 2022, says COVID-19 threw a wrench in a lot of students' plans, but that they went through it better than ever.

"We have trained in unprecedented times, but continue to walk forward together." Miller said. "I have seen the amazing things that you guys have all done in four short years and I am so excited to see what you will do as you blaze these trails before us."

Awards were also given during the ceremony. The Distinguished Teaching Award was given to Geoffrey Tsaras, MD and Michael Potts, MD was awarded the Distinguished Service Award.

The SHIELD Illinois COVID-19 Testing Site and Laboratory at the College of Medicine received the Distinguished Community Award.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara addressed the new doctors during the ceremony, congratulating them on their achievements during difficult times.

"On behalf of the Rockford community, I want to thank you for all that you have done for us," McNamara said. "I want to thank you for being good citizens and for helping us through this pandemic."

The ceremony took place at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford.

