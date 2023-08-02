U.S. Women's Baseball gears up for exhibition game in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Women of the U.S. National Baseball team arrived in Rockford on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their exhibition game at Beyer Stadium on Thursday.
The team arrived at Beyer Stadium for a work-out and were greeted by a AAGPBL legend Maybelle Blair of the Peoria Redwings, who gave a hug to each member of the team.
Members of the team consider her family.
"She's a true Trailblazer herself," Pitcher Meggie Meidlinger said.
"None of us would be here without her. And she's a part of all of our lives. So it's a joy to see her every time and she just brings so much joy and laughter to all of us. So it's always a lot of fun to see Mabelle."
Blair helped pave the way for these women to play at such a historic field.
"Oh, this is awesome," Meidlinger said.
"Dreamed of getting to play out here. All the ladies who were in the league are inspiration and trailblazers to us. So it's really cool to get to be out here, honor them and be a part of the the history and the story of women's baseball."
Being able to represent Team USA is an honor for each of the girl's playing and second basemen Alex Hugo says wearing the Red, White and Blue is one of the best feelings.
"It's always been a dream of mine. I'm very patriotic. And so it's the best feeling putting on a jersey and being surrounded with such camaraderie. I mean, it's there's nothing better in the world," Hugo said.
One player, and Firefighter Valerie Perez is in her first season on the team and says this moment is still sinking in.
"it's still pretty surreal for me hasn't really set in," Perez said.
"Looking around seeing younger generation kind of looking up to us coming out practices just to watch this workout. I mean, that kind of shows what it means to them, which gives us more responsibility to to honor the game, so that way they know how it's played."
Team USA will play in Rockford for the first time on Thursday.
There will be a block party from 3:00-7:00 located at 245 15th Ave. in Rockford.
First pitch is set for 5:00 as Team USA plays Cangelosi Sparks North.