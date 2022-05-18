U.S. Women's and Men's Soccer teams receive equal pay under new agreement

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- U.S. Soccer and the Men's and Women's national teams announced today that an agreement has been reached to close the gender pay gap, reported NBC News.
The announcement is the final step in securing the new policy of equal pay.
The U.S. Women's National Team, founded in 1991, has commanded the world 's attention by winning four FIFA Women's World Cup titles.
The U.S. Women's National team has continuously fought for equitable pay with their fans showing their support during the 2019 World Cup in France.
"Equal pay!" chants reverberated in the stadium.
“I am feeling extreme pride,” U.S. Women’s National Team defender Becky Sauerbrunn said Wednesday on NBC's "TODAY" show.
"To be able to say finally, equal pay for equal work feels very, very good,” she said.
In 2018, the World Cup men's winner, France, took home $38 million in prize money, while in 2019, the U.S. women's team took home only $4 million for their win.
Under the agreement, prize money from the World Cup will be combined between the men's and women's teams and ultimately split equally among all players.
In addition, the agreement states that both men's and women's teams will evenly split any profits that U.S. Soccer makes commercially or at events.
These historic actions are a milestone in the world of soccer.
“There’s equalization of World Cup prize money, identical financial terms, including identical game payments, identical revenue sharing for both teams, so identical in every aspect on that front,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said on the terms.