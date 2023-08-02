 Skip to main content
U.S. Capitol Police searching Senate office buildings after "concerning 911 call"

  • Updated
The Russell Senate Office Building in Washington.
Credit: Senate.gov

The U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday afternoon that police officers are searching in and around the U.S. Senate Office buildings in response to "a concerning 911 call" about an active shooter on site.

The Capitol Police issued the statement at 2:45 p.m. and advised everyone inside the Senate buildings to stay inside. Police said they have not confirmed any gun shots.

"Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating," the Capitol Police statement read. "We will continue to communicate with the public here."

"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots," the statement continued.

WASHINGTON D.C. — According to NBC News, U.S. Capitol Police have locked down and evacuated the Russell Senate Office Building after receiving reports of a possible active shooter, two law enforcement officials told NBC News. 

The reports have not yet been substantiated and Capitol Police officers are still searching the area.

U.S. Capitol Police tweeted on Wednesday just before 3 p.m. ET that their officers were searching in and around a Senate office building in response to "a concerning 911 call."
 
"Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here," the agency tweeted.

In a follow-up post on Twitter, Capitol Police said, “If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots."

Stay tuned for more updates.

