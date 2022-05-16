Typical May weather resumes this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures stay much closer to average for most of this week. There is a hint of summer at least once, however, along with a handful of much cooler days.
Average 1st half:
After still feeling a little heat to start off the week, temperatures settle closer to average for the first half of this week. For reference, we are usually in the low 70s around this time of year.
The weather remains warm this evening with temperatures around the low 70s. We cool faster after sunset, with temperatures rapidly dropping to the 50s. We eventually cool just into the upper 40s overnight, with clear and nearly calm conditions.
Tuesday cools to right around 70 degrees. The weather clouds up as the day goes along. There's a very slight chance for rain in the late afternoon to evening.
Showers and possibly a couple storms look likely Tuesday night. We may see more scattered showers later on Wednesday. Because of the clouds and potential showers, temperatures dip into the upper 60s.
Way up, then way down:
The second half of the week is a bit more of a roller coaster.
Thursday leaps up to the low 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average. The humidity stays low, so the weather should be very warm yet comfortable. Look for sunny and dry weather.
Friday falls back to the upper 70s, and scattered showers and storms are possible. Monitor the forecast throughout the week if you have weekend plans, especially if you're heading to the first City Market on Friday.
By the weekend, the weather dries out again, but is much cooler. We'll be down into the low 60s, or about 10 degrees below average.
The weather eventually warms back to around average and in the 70s next week.