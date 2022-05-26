 Skip to main content
Two Wednesday night tornadoes confirmed

  • Updated
STEPHENSON COUNTY — After a damage survey, the National Weather Service confirms a tornado struck near the Albertus airport in Stephenson County, with another striking in Rock County outside of Beloit.

The twister touched down six miles WNW of Beloit. It blew off the roof of one building. Near the site of the tornado touchdown, the NWS received reports of trees being snapped or uprooted and damage to a sheet metal roof and a vehicle. The tornado is estimated to have winds up to 75 mph, which is EF-0 strength.

Another brief tornado in Stephenson County caused damage to a farmstead. The tornado destroyed a grain bin, damaged an outbuilding, and snapped a few tree trunks. Winds were estimated to be around 100 mph, or at EF-1 strength. 
 
Stay alert for more potential severe storms Thursday evening.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

