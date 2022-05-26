Two Wednesday night tornadoes confirmed

STEPHENSON COUNTY — After a damage survey, the National Weather Service confirms a tornado struck near the Albertus airport in Stephenson County, with another striking in Rock County outside of Beloit.
The twister touched down six miles WNW of Beloit. It blew off the roof of one building. Near the site of the tornado touchdown, the NWS received reports of trees being snapped or uprooted and damage to a sheet metal roof and a vehicle. The tornado is estimated to have winds up to 75 mph, which is EF-0 strength.